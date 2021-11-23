Salem: At least four people were believed to be trapped under debris as four houses collapsed in Karungalpatti in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district on Tuesday due to heavy rains. A rescue operation was underway to rescue people. The district authorities told news agency IANS that 13 others have been rescued and shifted to a hospital for treatment.Also Read - IMD Predicts Widespread Rains For Next 5 Days In These States | Read Full Forecast

Police and rescue personnel are involved in the rescue operations in Karungalpatti area. Moreover, a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also likely to reach the affected area. Also Read - 9 Including 4 Children Killed In House Collapse Due To Heavy Rains In Tamil Nadu’s Vellore

The development comes as the Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Tamil Nadu for Tuesday and Wednesday and an orange alert for Thursday and Friday. Also Read - Heavy Rains In Tamil Nadu, House Collapses Killing Nine. Details Here

The IMD issued the alerts following the possibility of the formation of a low pressure and a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Heavy downpour in several parts of Chennai have led to waterlogging and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has deployed pumps to flush out the excess water. According to the GCC officers, 794 pumps have been deployed.

Many parts of T. Nagar are inundated including GN Chetty Road, Bazulla Road and North Usman Road.

In monsoon, Tamil Nadu received 61 per cent excess rainfall and Puducherry also had unprecedented rainfall and as much as 7,000 hectares of paddy fields, horticulture crop and other farm produce have been affected.