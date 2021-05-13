Chennai: At least four people died and 20 others were injured during a boiler blast at a pesticide manufacturing unit at SIPCOT Industrial estate in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore on Thursday. As per preliminary reports, the blast occurred after a boiler on the second floor of the company exploded. While two workers died in the fire and two others reportedly died due to smoke inhalation. However, 20 others working on the shift were injured and moved to nearby hospitals for treatment. Also Read - Tamil Actor Maran, Known For His Role in KGF, Dies of Covid-19

Soon after the incident, Tami Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the families of the 10 people who sustained critical injuries. Also Read - MK Stalin Gifts Bicycle to 7-Year-Old Madurai Boy Who Donated His Savings to COVID Fund | Watch

As a precautionary measure, the people in the area were dispersed after a chemical reportedly caused eye irritation to many on the spot. The deceased were identified as Rajkumar (42), Ganapathi (25), Savitha (35), Vishesh Raj (25).

Further media reports suggested that the blast occurred at 07:45 AM at Crimsun Organics chemical company which was under operation with 19 regular company staff and 18 contractual labourers.