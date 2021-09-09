Chennai: A total of four women were killed in a head-on collision between a van and a water tanker lorry in the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu. The accident took place on a Thursday morning at Sillanathanam village in the district.Also Read - 35 Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Solan District of Himachal Pradesh

The four of the deceased women have been identified as G Selvaranai (48), Santhiya (48), Jothi ( 40), and Manimeghalai (20). They used to work in a home decor firm in the Thoothukudi district. The police said that the van was carrying a total of 17 women, all working for a home decor company. Sources reveal that the accident was caused due to the rash driving of the passenger van who allegedly tried taking women to the company early morning, probably 6:30 am just when the attendance punching starts.

The passenger van rammed the water tanker lorry miserably. Out of 17 women workers, 13 have suffered injuries. The drivers of both the vehicles were also injured, which brings the total tally of injured in the accident to 15. The bodies of the four deceased have been sent for a post-mortem before they could be handed to the family members for the rituals.

Puthiyamathur Police have immediately rushed to the spot for rescue operations and to remove the injured to the hospitals. Police and local people helped retrieve the bodies from the van which was badly mangled. The locals and police cut open the van and then took those who were trapped inside the van to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College hospital.

