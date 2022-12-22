5 Injured, One Critical In A Fire Incident In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Five persons were injured in a fire mishap at Unit II of Neyveli New Thermal Power Station in Cuddalore district on Thursday. The accident, according to some workers in plant, occurred at 11.30 a.m. on Thursday during the lignite burning process at Unit II.

The technical team of NLC is trying to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap. N. Suresh, K. Suresh, S. Thirunavukarasu and D. Senthil Kumar, who were working for the Industrial Cooperative Service Society (ICSS) attached to the Neyveli Lignite Corporation, along with an employee, R. Dakshinamoorthy, were injured in the fire that erupted in the auxiliary lines of a boiler.

The condition of Tirunavukarasu, who suffered 80 per cent burns, is stated to be critical. The others have suffered 30-40 per cent burn injuries and have been admitted to a private hospital in Cuddalore.

This fire incident is third such case at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation in the past two-and-a-half years.