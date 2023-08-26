8 Killed, 20 Injured As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train Near Madurai Railway Station

Home

Eight passengers from Uttar Pradesh, travelling in an IRCTC special train, died after a fire gutted two coaches in the early hours of Saturday. The Bharat Gaurav tourist train from Lucknow halted a kilometer from Madurai Railway Junction.

Madurai: Eight passengers from Uttar Pradesh, travelling in an IRCTC special train, died after a fire gutted two coaches in the early hours of Saturday. The Bharat Gaurav tourist train from Lucknow halted near Bodi Lane, a kilometer from Madurai Railway Junction. At least 20 others were critically injured in the fire that burnt two coaches of the stationery train.

According to Southern Railway, passengers in private party coach was “illegally smuggling” gas cylinder which caused the fire. Railways sources told IANS that the incident occurred on the Lucknow-Rameswaram Express. There were a total of 55 passengers in the affected coach.

