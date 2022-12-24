Top Recommended Stories
8 Sabarimala Pilgrims Dead After Car Plunges Into Deep Gorge In Tamil Nadu’s Kumuly
Eight devotees died after their car plunged into a 40-foot-deep pit at Kumuli, Tamil Nadu on Friday.
Kumuly: As many as as 8 people returning from Sabarimala died in a road mishap in Tamil Nadu On late Friday night. The eight devotees died after their car plunged into a 40-foot-deep pit at Kumuli mountain pass in Theni district, reported news agency ANI.
