8 Sabarimala Pilgrims Dead After Car Plunges Into Deep Gorge In Tamil Nadu’s Kumuly

Kumuly: As many as as 8 people returning from Sabarimala died in a road mishap in Tamil Nadu On late Friday night. The eight devotees died after their car plunged into a 40-foot-deep pit at Kumuli mountain pass in Theni district, reported news agency ANI.