8 Sabarimala Pilgrims Dead After Car Plunges Into Deep Gorge In Tamil Nadu’s Kumuly

Eight devotees died after their car plunged into a 40-foot-deep pit at Kumuli, Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Published: December 24, 2022 9:14 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

8 Sabarimala Pilgrims Dead After Car Plunges Into Deep Gorge In Tamil Nadu's Kumuly
8 Sabarimala Pilgrims Dead After Car Plunges Into Deep Gorge In Tamil Nadu's Kumuly (ANI Photo)

Kumuly: As many as as 8 people returning from Sabarimala died in a road mishap in Tamil Nadu On late Friday night. The eight devotees died after their car plunged into a 40-foot-deep pit at Kumuli mountain pass in Theni district, reported news agency ANI.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 24, 2022 9:14 AM IST