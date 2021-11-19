Vellore: At least 9 people were on Friday killed as their house collapsed due to incessant rains in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore. Giving further details, Vellore District Collector TP Kumaravel Pandian said that the incident happened on Friday morning and the deceased include 4 women, 4 children and a man. He further added that the injured have been rescued.Also Read - Heavy Rains In Tamil Nadu, House Collapses Killing Nine. Details Here

Soon after the incident happened, the fire and rescue personnel as well as the police rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Tamil Nadu | Nine people died in sleep after their house collpased due to incessant rainfall in Pernambut, Vellore this morning. Deceased include 4 women, 4 children and a man. Injured have been rescued: Collector TP Kumaravel Pandian pic.twitter.com/Sd2uPUSTSK — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021



As per reports, over eight people were injured in the incident and are being given medical aid at the Peranmbet Government hospital. The bodies are at the Peranmbet Government hospital for post-mortem.

The development comes as the depression over Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh early on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The system crossed the coast between Chennai and Puducherry.

“The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-westwards and crossed north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry & Chennai during 0300-0400 hrs IST (3-4 AM ) of today, the 19th November 2021,” the IMD said in an update on its official Twitter handle.