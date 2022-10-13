Chennai: Linking Aadhaar Card with electricity consumer number has been mandatory by Tamil Nadu government in order to avail subsidy. If the Aadhaar is linked, all domestic consumers will be able to get 100 free units as well. For the ones who wish to avail the subsidy scheme benefits but do not have an Aadhaar Number should apply for enrolment at any near by Aadhaar enrolment centre.Also Read - Diwali 2022: Chennai Police Issues Restrictions On Bursting Crackers. Check Time & Other Details Here

According to a report by Times Of India, a government order date October 6 reads that one must show proof of Aadhaar number to avail the subsidy.

The order has been passed under the section 7 of the Aadhaar Card Act since the subsidy schemes are implemented from state consolidated fund.

WHO SHOULD LINK ADHAAR WIT ELECTRICITY BILL CONSUMER NUMBER?

According to ToI, the following should link their EB number with aadhaar to avail the subsidy: