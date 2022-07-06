Banner Put Up In Kanyakumari Showing Lord Shiva Lighting Cigarette: Close on the heels of the controversy surrounding the poster of the “Kali”, another case has been reported from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, where a banner depicting Lord Shiva lighting a cigarette has come to the fore. As soon as the banner surfaced, the police called the people who had placed the banner to the police station and warned them. However, as the controversy escalated, the police removed the banner. Meanwhile, Hindu organizations have expressed their outrage after the pictures of the banner went viral on social media.Also Read - Chennai Power Cut Today: These Parts of City to Face Power Outage; Check timings and List of Affected Areas

Who put up the banners?

The incident took place in Arogyapuram near Thingal Nagar in Kanyakumari district where a couple got married two days back. To congratulate the groom Pratish, his friends put up the contentious banners at two places. One banner has a photo of the couple being congratulated by their friends while the other banner shows Lord Shiva lighting a cigarette.

On this banner, there is an advice from their friends who ask him to keep his hair very short so that his wife cannot pull them.