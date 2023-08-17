Home

After Long Demand, Centre Finally Floats Tenders For Construction of AIIMS Madurai; Here’s When It Will be Completed

The Centre floated the tender after receiving a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for funding the Rs 1,978 crore project for the purpose.

The tender announcement from the Centre comes at a time when AIIMS Madurai was a topic of discussion even inside the Parliament for the past few years. (Representational Image)

Madurai: Nearly five years after its foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government on Thursday finally floated a tender for the construction of the long-pending All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai, which is planned to be completed in 33 months after awarding the tender.

The construction of the premier institute in Madurai has been delayed, despite PM Modi laying the foundation on January 27, 2019 and this has been the main topic of debate for the ruling DMK and its alliance partners like the Congress and CPI(M) to slam the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

The Centre floated the tender after receiving a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for funding the Rs 1,978 crore project for the purpose. The advertisement that was issued in newspapers stated that the tender is for construction of buildings and site development for AIIMS and companies can apply for the work till September 18, a report by Deccan Herald stated.

Once constructed, the Madurai AIIMS will have a hospital building spread over an area of 108,325 square metres with 870 beds including out-patient department, and Emergency, an Ayush block, teaching block, an auditorium with a seating capacity of 750, conference halls, separate hostels for girls and boys, service block, Director’s bungalow, and residential complexes for professors and other staff.

The tender documents stated that the total built-up area, excluding site development area, is about 2,00,851 square metres and the construction of the complex, which is expected to start by December this year, will take about 33 months for completion.

Even as the construction of the building is yet to begin, the medical college of AIIMS, Madurai is temporarily functioning from the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College. In the meantime, Dr M Hanumantha Rao and Dr Prashant Lavania have been appointed as the Executive Director and President of AIIMS, Madurai.

The tender announcement from the Centre comes at a time when AIIMS Madurai was a topic of discussion even inside the Parliament for the past few years with Madurai and Virudhunagar MPs, Su Venkatesan, and Manickam Tagore, raising the issue consistently.

Notably, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week told the Parliament that AIIMS is fully funded by the Centre and that construction will begin soon.

It should be noted that the non-construction of AIIMS was a major poll issue in the 2021 elections, with DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin brandishing a red brick in his election campaign and saying that he has “brought” the hospital “along with him.”

He wanted to say that there was no building at the site and all that was left was a brick and he took it with him to ‘showcase’ BJP-AIADMK’s ‘development politics.’

Thoppur village, where the AIIMS building will come up, is located on the National Highway connecting Madurai with Kanyakumari.

