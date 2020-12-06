CHENNAI: Here’s a piece of news that may come across as fake, but isn’t. After Burevi and a few other cyclones, the disaster that may disturb the calm of the Indian Ocean region would be known as ‘Arnab’, according to a report in the Times of India. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar Updates: 1500 Hectares of Farmland Damaged in TN, CM Makes Damage Assessment

This has little to do with the news anchor caught in the eye of a storm though. The name comes from Bangladesh and is one of 169 names suggested this year by 13 countries–including Myanmar, Iran, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia — for cyclones forming close to home. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar Updates: Landfall Process Starts; Intensity Will Decrease After 3 AM, Says IMD

The new list of cyclone names was released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) a few months after Fani, Vayu, BulBul and Hikka left scars in their wake and a few months before Amphan, Nisarga, Nivar and Burevi would rage and ravage their way via India’s coastal states this year. Also Read - Cyclone Nirav: ICAI Postpones CA Exams 2020 On November 24, 25 in Tamil Nadu And Puducherry

Even as cyclone Burevi (which means black mangroves in Dhivehi) holds Kerala and Kanyakumari to ransom seven days after cyclone Nivar (which means light in Persian) left heavy rains in its wake, their curious names have turned the spotlight back on the delightful history of the practice of naming hurricanes instead of merely identifying them by dates or intensity.

Meanwhile, an eight inter-ministerial Central team deputed by the Home Ministry on Sunday met Tamil Nadu State Chief Secretary, K Shanmugam and discussed the areas affected by the recent Cyclone Nivar.

The team led by Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Ashutosh Agnihotri is on a four-day visit to Cyclone Nivar-affected areas in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to assess the damage caused by the calamity and hold meetings with state government officials.

The team split into two groups to tour the cyclone-affected areas and make an on the spot assessment of the damages caused by the cyclone.

Both the teams will hold discussions with State government officials at the State Secretariat on Tuesday and later will have a debriefing session with the Chief Minister after which they would leave for New Delhi in the evening, an official said.

(With inputs from ANI)