New Delhi: Actor Rajinikanth had ended the suspense over his political plunge few days ago by announcing the launch date of his party. Now, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's elder son Alagiri may have a surprise waiting for the people of the state as he too is considering to return to politics after several years and launch his own party.

According to a report carried by news portal News18, Alagiri told reporters that he may decide about launching his political party after consulting his supporters.

"If my supporters want me to launch a new party, I will do that but will not support DMK. Neither have I been invited by DMK to rejoin the party," the news portal quoted him as saying.