AIADMK Releases 1st List Of 16 Candidates For Lok Sabha Election 2024; Check Details

DMDMK is to contest in 5 seats, SDPI in 1 seat and Puthiya Tamilagam in 1 seat, from Tenkasi constituency.

AIADMK releases its first list of 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In the AIADMK alliance, DMDMK is to contest in 5 seats, SDPI in 1 seat and Puthiya Tamilagam in 1 seat, from Tenkasi constituency: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is also the president of the DMK, will commence the election campaign of the INDIA bloc from Friday. Tiruchi is considered as a lucky point to start an election campaign and the DMK, which is a political formulation based on Periyar‘s ideology of atheism, ironically commences its election voyage from Tiruchi. Karunanidhi himself referred to Tiruchi as ‘Thiruppumunai Tiruchi’ (turning point Tiruchi) and Stalin also refers to Tiruchi with nostalgia.

The DMK is contesting 21 seats, Congress nine, CPI(M) two, CPI two, VCK two, MDMK one, IUML one and KMDK one.

Filing of nominations for 1st phase

The nomination process for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, set to take place on April 19, has officially begun on Wednesday. This phase will witness polling in 102 Lok Sabha seats across 17 states and four union territories. The deadline for filing nominations for this phase is March 27, with the scrutiny of nomination papers scheduled for March 28. Candidates have until March 30 to withdraw their candidature. The Election Commission has announced that the counting of votes will be conducted on June 4.

Key States and Union Territories Participating in the First Phase

In the initial phase, voting will be conducted in various states and union territories. Tamil Nadu will see polling in 39 seats, Rajasthan in 12 seats, Uttar Pradesh in 8 seats, Madhya Pradesh in 6 seats, and several other states with varying numbers of seats. Notable constituencies such as Saharanpur, Kairana, and Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh are among the areas scheduled to vote during this phase.

