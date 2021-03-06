Tamil Nadu Election 2021: After several rounds of negotiations, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has allotted 20 Assembly constituencies and the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat to its ally BJP for the April 6 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The development comes a day after AIADMK released its first list of six candidates for the forthcoming polls. In a press release, the party pledged its full support to the candidates of the BJP. Also Read - BJP Likely to Release 1st Candidate List For West Bengal Election on March 7

A few days back, the AIADMK had concluded seat-sharing with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and allotted it 23 seats. Of the total 234 Assembly seats in the state, the AIADMK is keen to contest from at least 170 seats including 134 it won during the 2016 polls, said reports. Also Read - Former TMC Leader Dinesh Trivedi Joins BJP Ahead of Bengal Elections 2021, Calls it ‘Golden Moment’

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and BJP stalwart Amit Shah will reach Kanyakumari on Sunday after flying down to Thiruvananthapuram. He will be traveling by road from Thiruvananthapuram amidst heavy security cover. Also Read - Poll Panel Seeks Report on TMC's Complaint About PM's Pic on COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate

Shah will conduct a series of meetings with the party office-bearers and selected representatives from the public including prominent personalities of Kanyakumari. Shah will participate in a dharshan at “Sthanumalayan” Temple in Sucheendram and will participate in a road show from Beach road to Veppumoodu. He will address party workers at Vadasseri in Kanyakumari constituency.

The BJP leadership has made elaborate preparations on the visit of Shah and has made proper ground work on the social, economic, political and communal equations in each constituency.