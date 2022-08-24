Chennai: An air conditioner installed inside a smart classroom at a Corporation Middle School at Thirunagar colony in Erode district exploded and burst into flames, however, no kids were hurt in the incident, police said. The school has over 300 students studying from LKG to Class 8, police added.Also Read - TN 10th Supplementary Result 2022 Soon at dge.tn.nic.in; Check Tentative Dates, Steps to Download Marksheet Here

The incident happened on Tuesday morning when one of the teachers switched on the AC in the classroom, where students were present. A thick smoke emanated from the indoor unit of the AC and the students were asked to leave the room immediately. Within a few minutes, the AC burst and a number of electronic materials were damaged, police said.

Karungalpalayam police, Education Department officials and parents of the students rushed to the school after getting information. Police registered a case and are investigating the matter.