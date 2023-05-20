Home

Sperm Whale Vomit Worth Rs 31.6 Crore Seized In Tamil Nadu Coast, Why Is It So Costly?

A kilogram of whale vomit can cost you upwards of Rs 1 crore. The wax-like substance is produced in the digestive tract of sperm whales.

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 18.1 kg ambergris, produced by endangered sperm whales near Tuticorin Sea coast in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The ambergris, also known as Whale Vomit is valued at Rs 31.6 crore. The DRI had arrested four people in this connection.

“We are grilling accused to know about their other gang members. We have recovered a few incriminating documents from them,” a source in the DRI said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Eswaran, Anil, Anadraj and Bethane. All four will be produced before a competent court later in the day.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: DRI arrested 4 smugglers and seized 18.1 Kg whale ambergris worth Rs 31.6 crores, near the Tuticorin Sea coast: Customs (Video source: Customs pic.twitter.com/b2FAH5hgVz — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

What is Ambergris or Whale Vomit?

Ambergris is often described as one of the world’s strangest natural occurrences. It is produced by sperm whales.

Sperm whales eat large quantities of cephalopods such as squid and cuttlefish. In most cases the indigestible elements of their prey, such as the beaks and pens, are vomited out before digestion.

There are conflicting opinions as to how ambergris emerges from the whale. Some believe that the whale regurgitates the mass, earning it its well-known nickname ‘whale vomit’.

Why is Ambergris so expensive?

Whale vomit or ambergris can burn a hole in your pocket. A kilogram of whale vomit can cost you upwards of Rs 1 crore. The wax-like substance is produced in the digestive tract of sperm whales.

Ambergris, a solid waxy substance originating in the intestine of the sperm whale (Physeter catodon). In Eastern cultures ambergris is used for medicines and potions and as a spice; in the West it was used to stabilize the scent of fine perfumes.

Ambergris has been called the treasure of the sea and floating gold. It is hugely valuable – it commands a higher price than gold.

Why is it illegal in India?

In India, the sale of Ambergris is prohibited by law as the sperm whale is an endangered species which is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act. The sperm whale was declared an endangered species in 1970.

However, in countries like UK and the rest of the European Union, it is currently perfectly legal to salvage a lump of ambergris from beaches and sell it, either at auction or on sites such as eBay.

