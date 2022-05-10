New Delhi: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases across the country, Tamil Nadu health department has decided to focus on Ranipet, Tirupattur, Kanniyakumari, Theni, and Dharmapuri districts to increase the vaccine coverage. This comes a dayafter Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family welfare Ma Subramanian said that the state Department for Public health is planning to achieve the target of 100 per cent first dose Covid-19 vaccines in the state.Also Read - Upset Over no Toilet at Husband’s House, Tamil Nadu Woman Ends Life

Issuing a statement today, the state health minister said that this was following reports that nine districts in the state have less than 70 per cent vaccine coverage.

Districts Having Low Vaccination Coverage

Ranipet is the lowest as far as the vaccination coverage is concerned with only 74 per cent having the first dose and 59 per cent having the second dose of vaccine.

Districts such as Kanniyakumari, Tirupatur, Dharmapuri, and Theni have only 62-65 per cent coverage of the second dose. The state minister said that the state health department will continue holding free vaccination camps and would encourage people to take two doses of the vaccine.

Vaccination Only Way to Curb COVID 4th Wave

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Minister for health and family welfare Ma Subramanian had stated that vaccination is only way to curb the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Sources in the state health department told IANS that the state is considering conducting mega vaccination camps only once a month instead of the weekly camps. It is to be noted that around 50,000 mega vaccination camps were held in the state every week. The camps were held with the support of around two lakh staff, volunteers, and 8,000 vehicles.

(With IANS Inputs)