Amrita Students Engage With Farmers In Coimbatore, Demonstrate Live Usage Of Drone Spraying Technology

Chennai: Fourth-year students of Amrita School of Agricultural Sciences under Panchayats of Kulathupalayam, Nallatipalayam and Sirukalandai took part in conducting demonstrations as a part of their Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE) programme in Devanampalayam, Pollachi. The RAWE programme provides exposure to agricultural students to the natural setting of the village situations, work with the farm families, identify their problems and make use of various extension tools for transferring the latest agricultural technologies.

Around 50 farmers of surrounding villages along with the Presidents of Kulathupalayam and Sirukalandai: Ms. Kannikaparameshwari and Mr. Gunasekaran attended the programme. The principal of the university, Dr. Sudheesh Manalil addressed the invitees with a small introduction to the institution, and its achievements so far.

The programme covered a live demonstration on Drone spraying operation in a banana field of 2 acres by Assistant Professor- Dr. Manivasagam and Green Tech Aviation team from Coimbatore. The drone sprayer is of 10 litres capacity, and has the ability to be driven up to 500m elevation from the ground, and comes along with rechargeable batteries.

In the agricultural sector, drones are used for a variety of tasks, which include spraying fertilizers, aerial surveillance, crop monitoring, land inspection, mapping, inspecting for damaged or rotting crops, and many more.

Objectives of the programme

To develop expertise in the field of drone technology.

To promote the use of drones technology among farmers through method demonstrations and trainings.

To encourage the farmers to form enterprises as a community and facilitate the adoption of this technology through hiring of drone.

Benefits of using Drones in agriculture

Minimizing the health hazards to agriculture labourers.

Reduction in pesticide residues in harvested produce.

Reduction of cost on pesticide usage by at least 30%.

Reduction in water consumption by 90%.

Large area coverage in very shorter time (minimum 50 acres/day).

Synchronised and timely action for pest and disease management.

Increasing the farm income through reduction in cost of cultivation

The farmers were very eager to know more about the technology, and interacted enthusiastically. The programme was concluded by distribution of tree saplings.

(This article has been written by Soundarya Sivakumar, Student, Amrita School of Agricultural Sciences , Coimbatore. India.com has not edited its content.)

