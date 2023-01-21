Home

Tamil Nadu

Angry Neighbours Kill 62-Year-Old Man For Calling Pet Dog A ‘Dog’ In Tamil Nadu

The deceased was punched in the chest by his neighbours on Thursday for calling their pet a 'dog'.

Representative image

Madurai: A 62-year-old man was murdered by his neighbours for calling their pet dog a “dog”. What seemed like a petty issue turned out to be fateful for Rayappan a resident of Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu. According to the police, Nirmala Fatima Rani and her sons Daniel and Vincent, of Ulagampattiarkottam in Thadikombu police limits, had warned Rayappan to refrain from calling their pet a ‘dog’.

The incident unfolded on Thursday when Rayappan asked his grandson Kelvin to switch off the water pump running on their farm nearby. He asked his grandson to carry a stick with him as the dog may be around. Hearing that, Daniel got angry and punched Rayappan in the chest. Rayappan collapsed and died on the spot. Daniel and his family fled. On Friday, police nabbed Nirmala and her sons.