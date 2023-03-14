Home

Another IIT Madras Student Dies By Suicide, Second Incident In A Month

The 20-year-old student, a resident of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging in his hostel room by his roommates, police said.

IIT Madras Student Dies By Suicide: In yet another case of suicide on the IIT Madras campus, a third-year student of the electrical engineering department allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday. The 20-year-old student, a resident of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging in his hostel room by his roommates, police said. This is the second incident in a month that a student has died by suicide at IIT Madras.

According to the initial probe, the student was having issues with “focusing on his studies and completing his academic tasks”, a police officer investigating the matter told PTI.

The IIT Madras management released a statement saying, “It is with deep anguish that IIT Madras conveys the untimely passing away of a third-year BTech student of the Electrical Engineering department on March 14, 2023.”

“The parents of the student have been informed and we request everyone to please respect the privacy of the family at this unfortunate moment,” the statement said, adding: “The Institute expresses its sincere condolences and stands united in grief along with the friends and family of the student.”

A standing Institute Internal Inquiry Committee, including elected student representatives, which has been recently constituted will look into such incidents.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

