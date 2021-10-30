Notably, this is the fifth NEET-related death in the state this year. Earlier in September, three aspirants ended their lives within five days. On September 11, a day before the exam, 20-year-old Dhanush from Salem killed himself. . The boy was found hanging in his house by his mother.
On September 13 — Kanimozhi, a 17-year-old from Ariyalur district, killed herself. On September 15, a 17-year-old student, Soundharya T, killed herself after appearing for the NEET exam. She reportedly told her family that the paper was tough and she could not perform well in the exam. She feared she wouldn’t clear the NEET exam and had been depressed since the exam.
Earlier this month, K Anu, a 17-year-old NEET aspirant from Urampakkam, Chengalpattu succumbed to her injuries. She had attempted to take her own life after appearing for the exam.
Bill to Scrap NEET Exams
In September, the Tamil Nadu government had tabled a bill seeking exemption for its students from the centralised medical entrance exam – NEET 2021. The bill was tabled in the Assembly by Chief Minister MK Stalin amid a walkout by the AIADMK.
Speaking in the Assembly, CM Stalin had said that though the DMK had promised ‘cancelling’ NEET it was not done and several students had not prepared well. Some of his remarks were expunged by Speaker M Appavu.
SC Permits NTA to Declare NEET-UG Results
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had permitted the National Testing Agency to declare the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) results for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country, saying that it cannot hold the results of over 16 lakh students.
A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai also stayed the Bombay High Court’s recent order asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a centre in Maharashtra.