New Delhi: Afraid over the result of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Keerthivasan, a 20-year old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. Keerthivasan, a resident of Kinathukadavu had appeared for the entrance exam held in September for the third time, the results of which are expected in a couple of days.Also Read - NEET UG 2021 Final Answer Key Expected to be Released Shortly: Here's How to Calculate Marks Ahead of Result Declaration

He had appeared for the test in 2019 and 2020, but could not clear. So he tried his luck for the third time this year. Speaking to reporters, official said that with National Testing Agency publishing the answer key, the youth was said to be upset and told his parents that he may not be able to clear the test this year also. Also Read - National Education Policy 2020 Will Not be Implemented in Tamil Nadu, Says CM Stalin

Despite the advice from his parents to wait for the final results, Keerthivasan allegedly consumed pesticides on Friday afternoon. He was rushed to Pollachi Government hospital, where he later succumbed. Also Read - When Will NEET UG Result 2021 be Released? Students Demand Early Announcement From NTA After SC Order

Fourth Suicide in The State