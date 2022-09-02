Chennai/Tamil Nadu: Following fear of failing the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), a medical aspirant from Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi died by suicide. The deceased has been identified as Rajalakshmi.Also Read - Gurugram MNC Manager Kills Self After Woman Colleague's Accusation At Office, Leaves 4-Page Note

"Due to fear of NEET exam result, the girl ended her life. Her autopsy will be conducted. Further probe underway in this regard", said District Collector, Tenkasi.

The NCRB data showed that Tamil Nadu contributed 11.5 per cent to the total number of suicides registered across the country last year.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)

+918376804102

Timing: 24X7