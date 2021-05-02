Aravakurichi Election Result Live Updates: In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Bargur Assembly Constituency (AC No 52) in Krishnagiri district went to polls on April 6, 2021. In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate V.Rajendran won Bargur constituency seat by a margin of 1% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Govinddarasan.E.C by 982 votes. Also Read - Karaikal South Election Result 2021 LIVE: Counting Begins at 8 AM

In 2016, Senthil Balaji of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won the seat by defeating KC Palanisamy from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with a margin of 23661 votes.

Key Candidates: R.Elango (DMK), Annamalai (BJP), MOHD HANIF SAHEEL (MNM), Anisha Parveen (NTK), P.S.N.Thangavel (AMMK) are key candidates contesting from Aravakurichi constituency in the 2021 Tamil nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

Here Are The LIVE UPDATES:

Aravakurichi Assembly constituency falls under Karur Lok sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Jothimani S won from Karur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 420546 votes by defeating Thambidurai M from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Here are some of the important details:

Date of Polling: Tuesday, 06 April 2021

Date of Counting: Sunday, 02 May 2021

Total Voters: 2,13,110

Male: 1,01,902

Female: 1,11,201

Transgender: 7