Army Soldier Beaten To Death By DMK Councillor In Tamil Nadu Over Washing Clothes, Case Filed

The Army soldier, who was critically injured in the attack, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on Tuesday.

Based on Prabhu’s complaint, the police filed case and arrested six men, including Chinnasamy’s son Rajapandi.

Chennai: A 33-year-old Indian Army soldier was beaten to death by DMK councillor Chinnasamy and nine of his supporters in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri. Giving details, police said on February 8, the soldier, identified as Prabhakaran, had an argument with Chinnasamy over washing clothes at the water tank near his house. After the argument, Chinnasamy, along with nine men, allegedly attacked Prabhakaran and his brother Prabhu that night.

Based on Prabhu’s complaint, the police filed case and arrested six men, including Chinnasamy’s son Rajapandi. Later, police have changed the case into a murder case and are on the lookout for Chinnasamy, who has been absconding since the day of the attack.

