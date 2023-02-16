Home

Tamil Nadu

Brother Of Army Soldier Killed By DMK Councillor Demands Justice, Says Accused Must be Punished

Prabhu's brother Prabhakar, who is also an Army jawan, demanded justice for his brother and said he will not return to the Force until those who killed his brother are punished.

Chennai: An Indian Army soldier named Prabhu was on Wednesday beaten to death by DMK councillor and his supporters after a dispute over washing clothes in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri. Now, Prabhu’s brother Prabhakar, who is also an Army jawan, demanded justice for his brother and said he will not return to the Force until those who killed his brother are punished.

“Until they are punished, I’m not leaving (to join duty). We didn’t do anything wrong. I worked in the Force for 13 years and came for a month and this is what I see. He (DMK councilor Chinnasamy) said that ‘you might be working in the Indian Army but can’t do anything to me’. He told me directly. My brother is dead now, he has two children,” Prabhakar was quoted as saying by India Today.

The Army soldier’s wife said they admitted her husband to a hospital in Kaveripattinam when he was serious.

“My husband fell down… My husband did not even drink water. We admitted him to a hospital in Kaveripattinam, my husband was serious,” wife of Army personnel who was killed allegedly by a DMK councillor in Krishnagiri, said.

#WATCH | "My husband fell down… My husband did not even drink water. We admitted him to a hospital in Kaveripattinam, my husband was serious," wife of Army personnel who was killed allegedly by a DMK councillor in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/U7S7AofZYi — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023

Recounting the horror, the Army soldier’s brother said it was Chinnasamy, a DMK councillor, who initiated the fight.

“Around 10 AM, we went near the water tank with clothes. People were already washing clothes there. But he (the councillor) didn’t say anything to them. He came straight to us and told me to remove the clothes from there. I said okay. Later, I asked my mother what problem he has with us washing clothes when others too are washing cars and everything here. That’s when he started scolding me and removed his slipper to hit me. Neighbours came over and amicably solved the matter,” stated Prabhakar.

Giving details, Prabhakar said later in the evening, his father and his friend were talking when Chinnasamy came and began pulling up his father, who asked him to take his brother inside.

“As we tried to go inside, my father was attacked with a knife on his head by Chinnasamy. My father fell down and started bleeding. As I tried to intervene, six men caught and took me away and my brother was hit on the back of the head. He fell unconscious, but they continued beating him. He sustained a knife cut on his forehead too,” Prabhakar added.

In response to the incident, opposition parties claimed that the police have been slow to act because a DMK councilor was involved. However, District SP Sarojkumar Thakur denied the allegations and pointed out that there was no political angle to Prabhu’s death and that it was a case of assault. Prabhu and Chinnasamy were relatives, Thakur added.

Thakur stated that rumour mongers will definitely be prosecuted and police will provide all assistance to the victim’s family to ensure justice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.