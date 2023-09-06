Home

Tamil Nadu

Passenger Caught Smuggling 12 Pythons From Bangkok At Chennai Airport | WATCH

Passenger Caught Smuggling 12 Pythons From Bangkok At Chennai Airport | WATCH

12 Ball Pythons were seized by customs officials at the Chennai Airport upon searching the checked-in baggage of a passenger who arrived from Bangkok.

Image shared on X by @ChennaiCustoms

Chennai: Customs officials at the Chennai Airport on Tuesday seized 12 Ball Pythons from a passenger upon his arrival from Thailand’s Bangkok. A senior official said that acting on specific inputs, the department officials intercepted the man upon his arrival from Bangkok and recovered 11 Ball pythons and 1 Northern White Lipped Python that were found concealed in his check-in baggage.

Trending Now

“Upon inspecting his checked-in luggage, 12 pythons were recovered and subsequently seized under the Customs Act,” an official said, adding that the accused was arrested and produced before a local court on Wednesday which remanded him to a 14-day judicial custody.

You may like to read

On September 5th, 2023, a male passenger arriving from Bangkok on Flight TG 337 was apprehended by Air Customs Officers due to suspicious behavior. Upon inspecting his checked-in luggage, 12 pythons were recovered and subsequently seized under the Customs Act, 1962.@cbic_india pic.twitter.com/sSR1tZYb5p — Chennai Customs (@ChennaiCustoms) September 5, 2023

An investigation is on, a release from the additional commissioner of customs, said.

Ball Pythons are considered as an endangered species. Thailand is notorious for blackmarket sale of endangered species, especially reptilians.

Earlier, in January this year, customs sleuths at the Chennai airport, seized a huge cache of smuggled animals from a passenger who had arrived from Bangkok. According to officials at the time, 45 ball pythons, 3 marmosets, 3 star tortoises and 8 corn snakes were found in two bags of a passenger upon his arrival from the Thai capital.

They said that the recovered wildlife species were deported to Bangkok on the very next day.

In another instance, in August last year, a passenger arriving from Bangkok was intercepted at the Chennai airport and upon searching his checked-in baggage, a large cache of smuggled animals were found.

“Based on intel, on Aug 11, a male passenger arriving from Bangkok in TG-337 was intercepted by Customs Officers. On examination of checked-in baggage, 1 De Brazza’s monkey, 15 Kingsnakes, 5 Ball Pythons & 2 Aldabra Tortoises were recovered: Chennai Air Customs ,” an official statement issued at the time said.

It said that since the live animals were imported illegally, they were deported back to the country of origin through Thai airways in consultation with AQCS (Animal Quarantine and Certification Service), adding that further investigation is on.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES