Bargur Election Result Live Updates: In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, the Bargur Assembly Constituency (AC No 52) in Krishnagiri district went to the polls on April 6, 2021. In 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate V.Rajendran won Bargur constituency seat by a margin of 1% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Govinddarasan.E.C by 982 votes.

Key Candidates: Madhiyazhagan (DMK), A.Krishnan (AIADMK), Arun Gowtham (IJK), Karunakaran (NTK), S.Ganeshakumar (AMMK) are key candidates contesting from Bargur constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

Here Are The LIVE UPDATES:

The Bargur Assembly constituency falls under Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Dr. A Chellakumar won from Krishnagiri Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 156765 votes by defeating K.P. Munusamy from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Here are some of the important details:

Date of Polling: Tuesday, 06 April 2021

Date of Counting: Sunday, 02 May 2021

Total Voters: 2,46,269

Male: 1,21,850

Female: 1,24,403

Transgender: 16