Chennai: Beaches in Chennai, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts have been shut for the public on all Saturdays and Sundays, as well as on government holidays from April 11 until further orders in view of the coronavirus surge in Tamil Nadu. In these three districts, religious places will remain open for devotees till 10 PM, officials said today. Also Read - COVID-19: Karnataka to Go Ahead With University Exams, Academic Activities, Says Deputy CM

Tamil Nadu on Saturday logged 5,989 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths, taking the state’s caseload to 9,26,816 and the death toll to 12,886. Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 1,977 cases, taking the aggregate to 2,63,129. The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,312. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi Registers 7,897 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Case Tally Touches 28,773 Mark

Earlier on April 9, authorities said that “night curfew and additional curbs” may have to be clamped if the COVID-19 spread does not come down with the measures taken. Tamil Nadu government banned the functioning of retail outlets in big vegetable markets like Chennai’s popular Koyambedu complex and similar large facilities in districts from April 10. Also Read - MP Imposes Weekend Lockdowns, CM Chouhan Says Active Covid Cases May Rise To 1 Lakh By April End

Apart from that, several measures like fever camps and reintroduction of some restrictions have been implemented, effective April 10. “The Field Support Teams, assigned by the government to help combat the disease spread here, have been given a primer on the task at hand and would be in the field from tomorrow,” Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said.

The door to door survey to detect, among others, flu-like symptoms, is being put in place with a strength of about 6,000 personnel, he added.

According to existing norms, Rs 200 is the fine for not wearing a mask, Rs 500 for spitting in public places and Rs 5,000 for commercial establishments that violate the norms to help prevent virus spread.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu reported 5,441 fresh virus cases and a total of 33,659 active cases.