Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday released Makkal Needhi Maiam’s (MNM) manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu election 2021. Hassan, in a press conference at Coimbatore, promised to bring monorail in all cities of the state. Tamil Nadu will go to polls in single phase on April 6. The results will be announced on May 2. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Kamal Haasan Likely to Release Makkal Needhi Maiam Manifesto Today

