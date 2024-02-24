Home

Tamil Nadu

Big Blow To Congress In Tamil Nadu As Sitting MLA S Vijayadharani Joins BJP

Big Blow To Congress In Tamil Nadu As Sitting MLA S Vijayadharani Joins BJP

S Vijayadharani joined the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday.

Congress’s sitting MLA from Vilavankode assembly constituency S Vijayadharani on Saturday left the party and joined the BJP.

Tamil Nadu Congress MLA Joins BJP: Just ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, in a big blow to Congress in the politically sensitive state of Tamil Nadu, the party’s Tamil Nadu Congress leader and sitting MLA from Vilavankode assembly constituency S Vijayadharani on Saturday left the party and joined the BJP.

Trending Now

S Vijayadharani joined the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday, in the presence of Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, BJP national secretary Arvind Menon who is also the in-charge of the BJP for Tamil Nadu, co-in-charge of the party for state elections, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy.

You may like to read

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai in a post on X said, “Congress Party’s Vilavankode Constituency Assembly Member Sister @VijayadharaniM was impressed by the serious leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Mr. @narendramodi and in Delhi, Hon’ble Union Minister of State Mr. @Murugan_MoS and @BJP4Tamilnadu State Election Officer Mr. @MenonArvindBJP, State Co-in-charge Mr. @ReddySudhakar21 has joined the BJP today. I welcome Sister @VijayadharaniM and inform her that her visit will further strengthen Tamilnadu BJP.”

Smt @VijayadharaniM avl, Congress MLA of Vilavancode assembly constituency, much inspired by the able leadership of our beloved PM Thiru @narendramodi avl joined the Bharatiya Janata Party today in the presence of Hon MoS Thiru @Murugan_MoS avl, @BJP4TamilNadu Parliament Election… pic.twitter.com/Iu8SLRwQXX — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) February 24, 2024

Vijayadharani’s resignation, leaving the Congress, and joining the BJP is a big blow to the fortunes of the Congress party in Tamil Nadu and a big boost for the BJP.

It may be noted that IANS had reported of Vijayadharani having discussions with the BJP national leadership in New Delhi. However, the Tamil Nadu Congress President, K Selvaperunthagai told media persons on Friday that Vijayadharani being a lawyer was in New Delhi to appear for certain cases in the Supreme Court.

He has also denied reports about her joining the BJP.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.