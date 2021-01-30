Chennai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Saturday confirmed that the AIADMK-BJP alliance will continue for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections which due this year in April-May. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Cooks Spicy Mushroom Biryani at Tamil Nadu Village, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Both the parties, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and BJP, will now face the Tamil Nadu polls together, Nadda said while addressing a public meeting. Also Read - TMC Means 'Cut Money' And 'Chaal Chor': JP Nadda Attacks Mamata Banerjee's Party in West Bengal

Earlier in the day, the BJP national president, who is in Madurai on a day long visit, chaired a core committee meeting of the party. Also Read - AIADMK-BJP Alliance to Continue For Assembly Polls, says Panneerselvam as Amit Shah Visits Tamil Nadu