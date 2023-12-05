Home

‘BJP Winning Elections Mainly In Hindi Heartland What We Generally Call Gaumutra States’: DMK MP’s Shocker, Congress Distances Itself

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai in his rebuttal to the DMK MP said that the level of discourse of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu has touched the floor.

DMK MP’s Shocker: DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar on Tuesday, taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after its resounding victories in the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chattisgarh, said that people in the country should realise that “BJP can only register wins in the Hindi heartland states and referred to them as ‘Gomutra states’”. DNV Senthilkumar made the comments while the Lok Sabha was debating on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Senthilkumar, in his statement at the debate, said, “Union Territories always look toward becoming States. But this is the first case where a state has become a Union Territory. BJP has just won many of the state elections. When they are not able to win a state they make it a Union Territory where they can have control over the governor and can run governance through them. If they were confident of a win there they would have not made it.”

“So people of this country should think that the power of the BJP is winning elections mainly in the heartland states of Hindi and what we generally call as the ‘Gaumutra states’,” he said adding that the BJP has no chance of winning elections in the Southern part of India.

“You (BJP) cannot come to South India. See all the results that happened in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, we are very strong there,” he said.

“Chennai is sinking due to the misgovernance of DMK and so is their level of discourse on the floor of the Parliament. After calling our North Indian friends Pani Puri sellers, toilet constructors, etc., I.N.D.I. Alliance DMK MP, makes Gaumutra Jibes,” K Annamalai posted on X.

Chennai is sinking due to the misgovernance of DMK & and so is their level of discourse on the floor of the Parliament. After calling our North Indian friends Pani Puri sellers, toilet constructors, etc., I.N.D.I. Alliance DMK MP, makes Gaumutra Jibes. @BJP4TamilNadu highly… pic.twitter.com/S13YzvDfsb — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) December 5, 2023

“He has possibly forgotten that the NDA Alliance is in power in Puducherry and was in power in Karnataka until recently. The arrogance of DMK will be the prime reason for their downfall,” said Annamalai.

Congress MP Rajiv Shukla, reacting to the “Gaumutra” remark said, “The politics of DMK is different. Congress does not agree with their politics. Congress believes in “Sanatana Dharma” and “Gaumata” as well. We believe in moving forward with people from all religions.”

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram posted on X: “Very unfortunate choice of words. Unparliamentary. Must forthwith apologize & withdraw his comments.”

Very unfortunate choice of words. Unparliamentary. @DrSenthil_MDRD must forthwith apologize & withdraw his comments. https://t.co/2FRLYMUcFW — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) December 5, 2023

However, the founder and General Secretary of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko supported DNV Senthilkumar’s statement. Vaiko said, “I agree with his statement, he is correct.”

Meanwhile, DNV Senthilkumar while talking to the media on his “Gaumutra” remark said, “I made some statement inside the House. At the time Home Minister and BJP members were there at that time. I have used this before in my Parliament speeches. It was not a controversial statement. If it touches somebody I will try to avoid using it next time. I will use some other words to mention that where the BJP is strong in getting their votes.”

The election results in the four states led to the Congress losing its governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh to the BJP. The party could only register a win in the southern state of Telangana.

(With ANI inputs)

