Bodinayakkanur Election Result LIVE Updates: One of the 232 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Constituencies, Bodinayakanur is went to polls on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2. This time, ThangaTamilselvan (DMK), O. Panneerselvam (AIADMK), Ganesh Kumar (MNM), Premchandar (NTK), M Muthusamy (AMMK) are the key candidates contesting from Bodinayakanur constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates. Also Read - Falta Election Result LIVE: Who Will Win This Time? Counting of Votes Begins

In 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Bodinayakanur Assembly Constituency was recorded as 49.86 percent and O Panneerselvam of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won the seat by defeating S. Lakshmanan from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with a margin of 15608 votes. Also Read - Barasat Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begins. Who Will Lead This Seat?

Check Live Updates Here: Also Read - Barrackpur Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begins. All Eyes on Next Winner

7.30 AM: In 2016, the Bodinayakanur assembly seat had 2,57,098 registered voters. Of the, 1,27,706 were male and 1,29,381 were female voters. 0.8% of votes were casted for NOTA.