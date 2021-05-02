Bodinayakkanur Election Result LIVE Updates: The counting of votes began at 8 AM on Sunday. DMK and AIADMK are the key parties in the state. As per the latest numbers on the EC website, AIADMK candidate O Paneerselvam is leading by 47%. However, there is close fight between the two parties as DMK is currently standing at 42%. Also Read - Prohibit Victory Celebrations Urgently: EC Asks States As Party Workers Celebrate Poll Results

One of the 232 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Constituencies, Bodinayakanur is went to polls on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2. This time, ThangaTamilselvan (DMK), O. Panneerselvam (AIADMK), Ganesh Kumar (MNM), Premchandar (NTK), M Muthusamy (AMMK) are the key candidates contesting from Bodinayakanur constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

In 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Bodinayakanur Assembly Constituency was recorded as 49.86 percent and O Panneerselvam of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won the seat by defeating S. Lakshmanan from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with a margin of 15608 votes.

Check Live Updates Here:

15.00 IST: Close fight between DMK and AIADMK, as AIADMK candidate O Paneerselvam is leading by 47% (14013 votes) and DMK (12680) is currently standing at 42%.

09.55 IST: AIADMK’s O Paneerselvam Leading by 47% Votes, EC Says

09.10 IST: Early trends show AIADMK’s O Paneerselvam leading

08.00 IST: Counting has begun in Bodinayakkanur constituency.

07.45 IST: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is contesting from the Bodinayakkanur district. He had won from this district in 2011 by 30,000 votes and in 2016 by 15,000 votes. This year, he is facing Thanga Tamilselvan of the DMK.

07.30 IST: In 2016, the Bodinayakanur assembly seat had 2,57,098 registered voters. Of the, 1,27,706 were male and 1,29,381 were female voters. 0.8% of votes were casted for NOTA.