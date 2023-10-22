Home

Tamil Nadu

Bombs Hurled At Car, AIADMK Worker Chased And Brutally Hacked To Death In Tamil Nadu

Anbarasu, an AIADMK Ward member, was brutally hacked to death on Saturday night.

Tamil Nadu News: An AIADMK grassroots leader was brutally hacked to death by unidentified attackers on Saturday. The assailants hurled bombs at the victims car, chased him down, and later hacked him to death with sharp-edged weapons in Chengalpattu district of the DMK-ruled state, reports said.

According to reports, 34-year-old Anbarasu, a ward member of Vengadamangalam in Chengalpattu, was hanging out with his friends near Keerapakkam when he was waylaid by a group of unidentified assailants who hurled two country-made bombs at his car.

Anbarasu attempted to flee but the attackers chased him down and viciously hacked him to to death, reports said.

Local media reports, citing police sources, said Anbarasu and his friends, who were in the car, tried to get out of the vehicle and run away from the spot, but the mysterious attackers chased them down and attacked Anbarasu with sickles, machetes, and other sharp-edged weapons.

The attackers then fled the spot, leaving Anbarasu in a pool of his own blood.

Anbarasu received grievous wounds in his arms, legs, and head in the brutal attack. The 34-year-old died on the spot due to blood loss, police said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team arrived on the scene, recovered Anbarasu’s body and sent it to the government hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the victim’s Anbarasu alongwith AIADMK cadres, staged a protest on Sunday, demanding arrest of Anbarasu’s killer. The protesters blocked the Kandigai road and raised slogans against the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government.

Senior police and district officials arrived at the scene and pacified the protesters by assuring that immediate action would be taken in the case and culprits will be arrested at the earliest.

Police said they have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified person and started an investigation to track down the perpetrators. Further probe is underway, they said.

