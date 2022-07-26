Breaking: A 17-year-old student hanged herself at her home in Ayyampatti village near Sivakasi today. Police is investigating and have registered a case in this regard, reported ANI. This is the fourth such incident in the state this month.Also Read - Bizarre! UP Girl Kills Self After Her Buffalo Goes Missing

Breaking: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide In Tamil Nadu’s Ayyampatti Village, Fourth Incident This Month Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Class 12 Student Dies By Suicide in Cuddalore, Second Such Case in 24 Hours

Breaking: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide In Tamil Nadu’s Ayyampatti Village, Fourth Incident This Month Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Man Kills Newly-Wed Daughter, Husband in Thoothukudi; Surrenders