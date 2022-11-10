5 Dead, Several Others Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion In Tamil Nadu’s Madurai

Madurai Superintendent of Police confirmed that the explosion happened near Usilambatti in the Madurai district.

Updated: November 10, 2022 3:44 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

Madurai: At least five people died and several others were injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai on Thursday. Madurai Superintendent of Police confirmed that the explosion happened near Usilambatti in the Madurai district.

This is a breaking story and further details will be added soon.


Published Date: November 10, 2022 3:26 PM IST

Updated Date: November 10, 2022 3:44 PM IST