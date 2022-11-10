5 Dead, Several Others Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion In Tamil Nadu’s Madurai

Madurai Superintendent of Police confirmed that the explosion happened near Usilambatti in the Madurai district.

Madurai: At least five people died and several others were injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai on Thursday. Madurai Superintendent of Police confirmed that the explosion happened near Usilambatti in the Madurai district.

