Tamil Nadu: 7 Medical Students Suspended After Video Shows Sex Harassment During Ragging

Chennai: Seven medical students were on Wednesday suspended from a college in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore after a purported video showed alleged sexual harassment during ragging. The video of the incident, which happened at Vellore’s Christian Medical College, has been shared widely on social media.

Police said they are investigating the incident after Christian Medical College Vellore, reported the matter to them.

On the other hand, the CMC authorities said the video appears to be old and added that they have suspended seven senior medical students.

Police further stated that the CMC officials have given them an anonymous complaint over the incident.