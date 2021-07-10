Chennai: Despite the drop in COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced the extension of lockdown in the state, till July 19. The decision comes following a meeting of CM Stalin with top officials. While some relaxations have been announced, inter-state bus transport (private and government), cinema halls, bars/pubs, swimming pools, cultural/political events involving public, educational institutions and zoos will remain shut. The new set of guidelines will come into effect from Monday, 12th July.Also Read - 'Village Cooking Channel' Made Famous by Rahul Gandhi Acquires 1 Crore YouTube Subscribers | Watch

