6 Killed In Horrific Collision Between Car And Lorry In Tamil Nadu

Updated: January 28, 2024 1:38 PM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

Six people were killed in a road accident as a result of a collision between a cement lorry and a car near Pulliyangudi in Tenkasi district. Police present on the spot to probe the matter: District Police

