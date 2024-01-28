Home

6 Killed In Horrific Collision Between Car And Lorry In Tamil Nadu

Six people were killed in a road accident as a result of a collision between a cement lorry and a car near Pulliyangudi in Tenkasi district. Police present on the spot to probe the matter: District Police

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Six people were killed in a road accident as a result of a collision between a cement lorry and a car near Pulliyangudi in Tenkasi district. Police present on the spot to probe the matter: District Police pic.twitter.com/BIGVPX6XrJ — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024

