Chennai: Most government offices in Chennai are to be closed tomorrow amid heavy rain, while private firms have been asked to allow work-from-home to their employees, reports NDTV.Also Read - Chennai Rains: Traffic Hit, Transport Services Affected Big Time; CM Stalin Directs Authorities to Expedite Relief Work

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon. Also Read - Rainfall Alert! IMD Predicts Heavy to Extremely Heavy Downpour in THESE States Till 11 November