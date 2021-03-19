Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday released Makkal Needhi Maiam’s (MNM) manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu election 2021. Hassan, while addressing a press conference at Coimbatore, promised to bring monorail in all cities of the state. 234 Assembly seats of Tamil Nadu will go to polls in single-phase on April 6. The results will be announced on May 2. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Kamal Haasan Likely to Release Makkal Needhi Maiam Manifesto Today

Earlier, the DMK in its poll manifesto had committed to provide LPG subsidies, education loans, and reservation in the private sector, among other things. The ruling AIADMK, on the other hand, has assured assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to women heads of the family. The party's top leader and Chief Minister K Palaniswami had promised six cooking gas cylinders free of cost to families in a year.

Kamal Haasan accuses DMK of copying MNM's manifesto

Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam had accused the DMK of ‘plagiarising’ its manifesto in the latter’s ‘vision document’.

“Why are you saying ‘allegedly’? They (DMK) clearly plagiarised (from MNM’s manifesto). They must acknowledge it. Right or wrong, an idea is an idea. Whoever comes to power must do these good things. If they want to copy further, we have more plans,” party chief Haasan said.

MNM to Contest 154 segments out of the 234 constituencies

Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam will contest from 154 segments out of the 234 constituencies in the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls. MNM had inked an agreement with actor-politician Sarathkumar’s All India Samathuva Makhal Katchi and Indiya Jananayaka Katchi to jointly fight the polls. AISMK and IJK would contest from 40 seats each. The primary goal was to contest polls in alliance with a “promise for change and emerge victorious to form the government,” the agreement between the parties said.