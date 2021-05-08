Chennai: In a bid to control the spread of coronavirus, the newly elected MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has decided to impose a 2-week complete lockdown in the state from May 10. Announcing the total shutdown in the state, the TN government asserted that the shutdown decision was taken due to “unavoidable circumstances” owing to the rise in coronavirus cases. Notably, the lockdown announcement is one of the first major decisions taken by Chief Minister Stalin after taking the oath. Also Read - Two Lionesses Test Covid Positive At Etawah Safari Park In Uttar Pradesh, Kept In Isolation

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing an alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases. Yesterday, the state recorded 26,465 new COVID-19 cases in the single biggest day spike, pushing the caseload to 13,23,965 while a record 197 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 15,171.

During the lockdown, all grocery shops will be allowed to function till 12 PM. Restaurants, on the other hand, have been asked to stay open only for takeaway services. Notably, the curbs will remain in force till May 24.

Tamil Nadu Lockdown: What’s Open, What’s Shut | Full List

All grocery shops will be allowed to open until 12 pm.

Restaurants to stay open only for takeaway/delivery services.

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) shops have been ordered to remain closed.

All non-essential services in state department will remain shut.

Secretariat, health, revenue, disaster management, police, fire service, prison departments, local administration, EB, PWD, social welfare, forests department will remain open

Cinemas, multiplexes, theatres to remain closed.

Restrictions on gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls, and other similar places shall continue.

Earlier on Friday, Stalin, in his first official communication to PM Modi after taking over as CM, flagged the issue of ‘severe crisis over availability’ of medical oxygen in Tamil Nadu. He urged PM Modi to intervene and ensure the state gets supplies. Indicating that the death of 13 people at a government hospital in Chennai this week was due to a possible oxygen shortage, he said the availability of the gas is “very very critical.”

“While the state is taking a number of steps to control the (covid-19) pandemic, I would like to draw your urgent attention to the severe crisis with regard to availability of medical oxygen in Tamil Nadu. While the state’s daily consumption of medical oxygen was around 440 mt, it was likely to increase to 840 mt in the next two weeks”, he said in the letter to Modi.

Furthermore, he urged, “We request your kind intervention to get revised orders issued and provide full support to Tamil Nadu in this hour of crisis. We also request the Government of India to provide at least 20 ISO cryogenic containers and trains to transport oxygen to Tamil Nadu.”

He also assured his full support and cooperation to the PM’s ‘unstinted efforts’ to tackle the unprecedented pandemic situation and save the nation.