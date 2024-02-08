Home

Tamil Nadu

Five Schools in Chennai Get Bomb Threat, Students Evacuated, Bomb Disposal Team Reaches Spot

Soon after the email about the possible bomb threat was received, students in some of the schools were sent back home with their parents.

Police have urged people not to panic, and said that action is being taken to identify the culprit who sent the emails.

Chennai: At least five schools in Chennai received a bomb threat on Thursday after which police personnel along with the bomb disposal team reached the spot and started evacuating the students. Soon after the email about the possible bomb threat was received, students in some of the schools were sent back home with their parents, while the police conducted anti-sabotage checks.

“Bomb threat e-mails were received at a few educational institutions in GCP limits. GCP/BDDS teams have been sent for Anti-Sabotage Checks in these educational institutions and action is being taken to identify the culprit who sent these e-mails. Public are requested not to panic,” said Chennai Police on X platform (formerly Twitter).

In the meantime, police have urged people not to panic, and said that action is being taken to identify the culprit who sent the emails.

The Chennai Public school in DAV Gopalapuram and St Mary’s School, Parrys are among the schools that received bomb threat.

Apart from this, the bomb threat email was sent to some schools in Greater Chennai limits on Thursday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.