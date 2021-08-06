Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown in state till August 23rd, reports news agency ANI. The offering of prayers by common public in all places of worship is banned on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.Also Read - Bus Catches Fire in Tamil Nadu; Narrow Escape For Passengers

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon. Also Read - Power Cut in Chennai Today: Check List of Areas That Will Face Electricity Outage