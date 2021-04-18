Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday decided to impose a night curfew starting April 20 due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. Timings for the statewide night curfew are from 10 pm to 4 am. Interstate and intrastate travel will also be banned during night curfew hours. During the night curfew, private and public transport including autorickshaws and taxis will not be allowed to operate. Also Read - Lockdown-like Restrictions Imposed in Bihar: Night Curfew From 9 PM to 5 AM; Schools, Colleges Shut Till May 15 | Full List of Curbs

Further, a complete lockdown will be in place across the state on Sundays. A notification released by the government said eateries will be allowed to function during the Sunday lockdown. However, all beaches, parks and places of tourist attractions will remain closed.

The state government has also decided to postpone the upcoming Class 12th board exams. Though the class 12 public examination is deferred, the ongoing practicals would be conducted as per schedule, the government release said. Originally, the government had planned to hold the Higher Secondary Second Year exams from May 3 to May 21.

The fresh COVID-19 restrictions come after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami chaired a high-level meeting in Chennai to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.