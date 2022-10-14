Krishnagiri: Over 100 students of a Corporation Middle School in Tamil Nadu’s Hosur district became critical on Friday allegedly due to suspected gas leak from a septic tank on the premises. Several students developed nausea and some vomited in the classrooms but none developed serious symptoms. However, many of them were admitted to a nearby hospital.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Teen Marries 16-Year-Old Girl at Bus Shelter, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Giving details, district collector V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy, who visited the school and also the hospital where the children were being treated, said the children studying in the Hosur Middle School fainted at around 3.15 PM.

Hosur, TN | More than 60 students of Govt Middle School were rushed to hospital after they complained of vomiting, earlier today 67 students received treatment at the hospital, none in serious condition. Hosur Corporation & Pollution Control Board probing reason: DC Krishnagiri pic.twitter.com/0LEzlwZZCX — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2022



Another senior health official told PTI that the students were immediately rushed to Hosur Government Hospital and are undergoing treatment.

He said a total of 67 boys and girls were hospitalised and they would be subjected to tests to ascertain the cause.

Senior officials from the Pollution Control Board, Hosur Corporation and School Education departments visited the school and held an inquiry.

In the meantime, the district administration and police have reached the school and are trying to find the cause of the incident.

However, the officials suspect inhalation of poisonous gases present in the air. Officials are probing the matter to find if there was a leak of gases from a septic tank or any poisonous gas from a nearby industry.