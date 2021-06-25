New Delhi: Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced extending the lockdown by another week ending 6 pm of July 5, reports the Times of India. The government continues to group the districts into three categories based on the caseload in recent days and announced relaxations. Places of worship will be allowed in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet districts. But archanas, festivals and consecration ceremonies won’t be disallowed. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown Eased, Unlock Process in 27 Districts From Monday | Check Details

All private establishments shall be allowed with 100% workforce in these districts. All textile shops, jewellery stores shall function without air-conditioning and allow only 50% of the customers at a time between 9 am and 7 pm. Shopping complex/malls shall function between 9 am and 7 pm. Only takeaway services will be allowed in the restaurants. Theatres and play centres will not be allowed.

Sports training academies without visitors, sports events in open spaces will be allowed between 6am and 9pm. In general, walking will be allowed on all beaches between 5 am and 9 pm, match factories will be permitted with 100 per cent workforce in the four districts.