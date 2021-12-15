Omicron Variant Latest News Today: After Telangana and West Bengal, now Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported its first case of Omicron after the returnee from Nigeria tested positive for the new variant. As per the preliminary reports, the person concerned and seven other passengers associated with him are under isolation at Guindy King’s Institute, Ma Subramanian, Health Minister said on Wednesday.Also Read - West Bengal Extends Lockdown Restrictions Till Jan 15 After State Records First Omicron Case, Relaxes Night Curbs Till New Year | Check Guidelines

Earlier in the day, Telangana and West Bengal reported their first cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, while four more persons tested positive in Maharashtra. Also Read - Karnataka Plans to Tighten COVID-19 Curbs Amid Rising Omicron Cases, Fresh Guidelines Soon | Read Details

So far, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 32, followed by Rajasthan at 17. Omicron cases have also been reported in Karnataka (3), Gujarat (4), Kerala (1), Telangana (2), West Bengal (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (6) and Chandigarh (1). With this, the tally of the Omicron variant cases in the country has risen to 68. Also Read - Bengal Detects its First Omicron Case, Another 2 Reported in Telangana

A 24-year-old woman from Kenya and a 23-year-old man from Somalia, who landed in Hyderabad on December 12, have tested positive for the variant, a Telangana health official said on Wednesday.

The two close contacts of the Kenyan woman have been identified and their samples sent for COVID-19 testing. She was admitted to the state-run Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in the city.

On the other hand, the West Bengal officials said a seven-year-old boy, resident of Murshidabad district who recently returned from Abu Dhabi via Hyderabad, tested positive for the new coronavirus variant

The Omicron variant of coronavirus is spreading fast in the world and Maharashtra is likely to see a surge in cases infected by it in January next year. The cases of Omicron infection will be found in rural areas as well as in cities, Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Vyas said while making a presentation in the Maharashtra cabinet meeting in Mumbai.

Passengers coming from ‘at-risk’ countries to six major Indian airports have to compulsorily pre-book for the on-arrival RT-PCR test from December 20 onwards, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the Union health ministry, ‘at-risk countries include those in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand and Israel.

Corona cases: Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 640 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 27,37,335, while the death toll rose to 36,644 with 11 more deaths. Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 126 and 106 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts. As many as 23 districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Kallakurichi, Theni and Virudhunagar recorded the least with zero cases.