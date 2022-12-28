BREAKING: Two Dubai Returnees Test Positive For COVID at Chennai Airport, ALERT Sounded

Tamil Nadu on alert after 2 passengers tested positive for COVID at Chennai airport. "Both passengers hail from Pudukottai district's Alangudi. Their test samples have been sent to State Public Health Laboratory", said Tamil Nadu Health Department.

Tamil Nadu on alert after 2 Dubai returnees test positive for COVID (Representational Picture)

Chennai/Tamil Nadu: Two passengers who arrived from Dubai tested positive at the Chennai airport today. “Both passengers hail from Pudukottai district’s Alangudi. Their test samples have been sent to State Public Health Laboratory”, said Tamil Nadu Health Department.

Earlier a woman and her six-year-old daughter who returned to Virudhunagar city from China via Sri Lanka tested positive after undergoing RT-PCR test at Madurai airport.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, which has been reporting an average of 10 Covid cases daily, saw a small jump in weekly cases with 55 being reported on Tuesday as against 47 the previous week. As of Tuesday, Tamil Nadu has only 51 active Covid 19 cases.

On the other hand, speaking to media persons after inspecting the mock drill for Covid-19 preparedness at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, health minister Ma Subramanian assured the people that the state had adequate beds and oxygen and that there was no need for any panic. For the unversed, the Union Health Ministry had directed all the state governments to conduct a mock drill on Tuesday to ensure the availability of hospital beds, oxygen concentrators, and liquid medical oxygen tanks. Subramanian said that the Union Health Ministry had given an advisory to the state health departments that government medical college hospitals, district hospitals, taluk, and non-taluk hospitals should be instructed to have a proper assessment of their infrastructure and report back to the state Health Department. The advisory came following the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, Germany, and Brazil.